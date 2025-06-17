Woman dies after being hit by car in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

The Brief A 49-year-old woman was killed after being run over by a driver in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. Authorities say the driver didn't see the sleeping pedestrian lying in the roadway when exiting a parking garage Tuesday morning. The driver was evaluated at the scene and authorities found no signs of impairment.



Detectives are investigating after a woman was run over and killed by a driver in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the incident happened near an apartment building at the intersection of Boylston Avenue East and Lakeview Boulevard East at around 6:30 a.m.

Police and Seattle Fire Department crews responded to the scene and transported the 49-year-old woman to Harborview Medical Center, where she later died.

Investigators determined that a 28-year-old driver was exiting a private parking garage and did not see the victim, who was reportedly sleeping while lying on the roadway.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The SPD said a Drug Recognition Expert evaluated her and found no signs of impairment.

What you can do:

The SPD is asking anyone with information to contact the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at 206-684-8923.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from a press release by the Seattle Police Department.

