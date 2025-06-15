Whole Foods closing Seattle's Capitol Hill location on Broadway

Residents in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood will soon need to venture farther out to shop at Whole Foods.

The grocery company, owned by Amazon, has announced the upcoming closure of their location on Broadway. It currently sits at the base of The Danforth apartment building at 1001 Broadway.

Whole Foods on Broadway shortly after opening (John L via Yelp)

Conveniently located close to the Swedish hospital system in First Hill, residents online expressed a mournful sentiment following news breaking into the weekend.

"This Whole Foods is a lifesaver if you or a loved one are in the hospital at Swedish. Was able to go get lots of good stuff and walk it back to my friends hospital room very easily. I think this is terrible news for Swedish staff and patients," said Reddit user likeitgrey."

The closure further limits access to grocery stores and pharmacies in the neighborhood, especially following the Bartell Drugs and Rite Aid closures happening around western Washington.

Closing day is officially set for June 20, according to company representatives confirmed to Capitol Hill Seattle. "Like any business, we regularly evaluate the performance and growth potential of each of our stores and make decisions to position the company for long-term success," a spokesperson confirmed to the outlet.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Capitol Hill blog.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Costco to offer early shopping hours for Executive Members. Here's what to know

Lone survivor of Air India crash reportedly recalls "loud noise" after takeoff

8 people arrested during anti-ICE protest in Seattle

Home of Seattle rapper Macklemore invaded, nanny maced: police

WA deputies arrest teens for pistol-whipping boy, armed robberies

Cyberattack hits supplier to Whole Foods and PCC; could impact store supplies

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.