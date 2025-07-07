Car crashes into Kent daycare

The Brief Early Monday morning, two individuals were hospitalized after their car crashed into the Little Pioneers Academy daycare on East Smith Street in Kent. Police reported that the vehicle, carrying two people in their 40s and a dog, lost control while going downhill before colliding with the building.



Two people were hospitalized after a car slammed into a daycare in Kent early Monday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at the Little Pioneers Academy on East Smith Street.

According to Kent police, a car, with two people and dog inside, lost control going downhill and crashed into the daycare.

Police said the two people inside the car are in their 40s and were taken to Harborview Medical Center. Their conditions are not known.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Kent Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

King County Assessor arrested in stalking investigation tied to ex-partner

Reward to find Jonathan Hoang now at $100k

'Scar on my heart:' Manuel Ellis family speaks out after $6 million settlement with Tacoma

A Q-tip and spotless car were key evidence linking Bryan Kohberger to murders of 4 Idaho students

Community remembers 13-year-old girl killed in 2024 mall shooting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.