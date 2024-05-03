Here are the best places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Seattle

Looking to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Seattle this weekend? Here is a list of some of the top events and activities happening in the Puget Sound Region.

As always, be sure to check out the FOX 13 weather forecast before you head out the door.

Where is the best place to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Seattle?

Cinco de Mayo Festival (Renton)

Mexicuban Restaurant and Lounge in Renton is hosting a two-day Cinco de Mayo festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Event organizers say there will be celebrations inside the restaurant as well as an outdoor beer garden for people 21 and up. Tickets are free!

Cinco de Mayo Festival (Bainbridge Island)

Pleasant Beach Village is celebrating Cinco de Mayo all weekend long. There will be live music, food and drinks at The Marketplace and Hammy's Burgers.

Friday, May 3: Rising Sons (Marketplace) from 7:00 p.m. to close

Saturday, May 4: Mariachi Colima de Seattle (Hammy's) from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 5: Jovino Santos Neto (Manor House) 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo Party Cruise

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Waterways Cruises on Saturday, May 4 from 8:30 to 11 p.m.

Organizers say there will be a taco bar onboard, with live DJ entertainment, margaritas and cervesas for people to enjoy while cruising Seattle's lakes.

This is a 21 and up event. Single general admission tickets run for $90.

El Centro de la Raza's 17th Annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration

El Centro de la Raza celebration will have live music, raffle prizes, activities for children, vendor booths and traditional Mexican food from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

This year's celebration will include performances by Folklore Mexicano Tonantzin, Joyas Mestizas, Ally Nova, Vozess Singers Show and Los Rebeldes de la Cueca.

The best part: admission is free!

Cinco de Mayo party in Seattle's Delridge neighborhood

Ounces Taproom and Beer Garden is hosting a Cinco de Mayo party on Sunday, May 5.

The Whateke Mexican Food Truck will be there from 12-6 p.m. and Mexican beers sell for just $5 on tap.

Cinco de Mayo Bar Crawl Fiesta

Ozzie's in Seattle is hosting a bar crawl fiesta on Sunday, May 5. There will be tacos, margaritas and a lively atmosphere. Ticket sales end soon.

