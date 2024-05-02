Top ways to celebrate Star Wars Day in Seattle

May the Fourth be with you.

If you are hoping to turn the clock back to a long time ago this weekend, you don't need to travel to a galaxy far, far away to celebrate Star Wars Day. Here is a list of some great May the Fourth events happening in the Seattle area this weekend.

Star Wars at MoPOP

The Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle is showcasing memorabilia from the franchise that takes us back a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.

Ongoing May the Fourth Activities at MoPOP:

Family Programs Crafting Activity: From 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. you can create your own Star Wars creature companion to join your museum journey.

Lightsaber Keychain Giveaway: MoPOP members can get their own keychain from 10 a.m. until supplies run out.

Seattle Droid Society: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Sky Church

Selfie Station/Photo Op with Star Wars Props: 11 Aa.m. - 4 p.m. in the South Lobby.

Scheduled May the Fourth activations:

Sculpting a Galaxy: The Art and Evolution of Star Wars' Minature Effects: Veteran ILM Model Shop Supervisor Lorne Peterson will present his special effects work on the Star Wars Films at the Sound and Vision Theater from 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Screening of "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes": 2:05 p.m. - 4:10 p.m. at Sound and Vision Theater.

Sing Along Dance Along - Star Wars Style: 3 p.m. at Sky Church

May the Fourth at The Museum of Flight

The Museum of Flight is celebrating the beloved franchise with lightsaber shows, music by the 8-Bit Brass Band, roaming R2-D2s, and much more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

There will be discounts for members and anyone who shows up wearing a costume. More information can be found on the museum's website.

Star Wars 5K run in Seattle

May the Fourth be with you during this Star Wars-themed 5K run.

Run 2 Be Fit is organizing its "May the Course be With You" run at Ravenna Park. The race kicks off at 10 a.m., but be sure to arrive early for packet pickup and pre-race briefings.

May the 4th Fun Run in Gig Harbor

Key Pen Parks is hosting their May the 4th Fun Run on Saturday. The race begins at 10 a.m. There will also be a costume contest and hidden items along the course for prizes.

Be sure to check the event website to register and purchase tickets.

Star Wars: A New Hope screening

May the Fourth be with the people of Bremerton this weekend.

Admiral Theatre will be playing the movie that started it all, "Star Wars: A New Hope" from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. The doors open at 1 p.m., and tickets are only $10.

May the Fourth Star Wars marathon at Cinemark

Die-hard Star Wars fans who have 23 hours and 59 minutes to spare on Saturday, May 4, are encouraged to watch the entire saga at Cinemark.

All nine Star Wars films will be played, beginning with "The Phantom Menace" and ending with "The Rise of Skywalker".

Be sure to visit Cinemark's website to find showtime locations near you.

Kentucky Derby Star Wars Party

Best hat wins a great prize at The Barrel Thief's "May the Horse be With You" Kentucky Derby party.

The event runs from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Comic Book Day May the 4th

It just so happens that Free Comic Book Day lands on Star Wars Day.

Here's a list of Seattle-area locations participating in Free Comic Book Day 2024:

Golden Age Collectables, Pike Place Market Phoenix Comics & Games, Capitol Hill Dreamstrands Comics and Such, Greenwood Arcane Comics & More, Shoreline Mighty Moose Comics, Factoria Mall Bel-Kirk Stamp, Coin & Comics, Kirkland

Be sure to check out FOX 13's Free Comic Book Day guide before you head out the door.

May the Fourth Skate Party at Kraken Community Iceplex

Saturday, May the Fourth is your chance to put on ice skates and a Star Wars costume at the same time. The themed event is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m.. Be sure to visit the Kraken Community Iceplex's website to register.

