Couple wanted after shots fired in Lynnwood, WA bar fight

Lynnwood Police are asking for the public's help to identify a couple after a woman pointed a gun at people and a man fired it into the air during a chaotic scene outside a bar.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 11, officers responded to a fight at Just Chill Pub & Grill in Lynnwood.

During the disturbance, the woman, who has tattoos on each thigh and a significant grow-out, pointed the firearm at several people.

The male suspect, who has dreadlocks and was wearing an AC\DC T-shirt, then took his shirt off, got the gun from her and fired it into the air at least four times.

If you know either of their names, please submit a tip through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). It is anonymous. You can also send tips at P3Tips.com.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 per suspect if you can help identify them.

