Couple wanted after shots fired in Lynnwood, WA bar fight
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Lynnwood Police are asking for the public's help to identify a couple after a woman pointed a gun at people and a man fired it into the air during a chaotic scene outside a bar.
In the early morning hours of Oct. 11, officers responded to a fight at Just Chill Pub & Grill in Lynnwood.
During the disturbance, the woman, who has tattoos on each thigh and a significant grow-out, pointed the firearm at several people.
The male suspect, who has dreadlocks and was wearing an AC\DC T-shirt, then took his shirt off, got the gun from her and fired it into the air at least four times.
If you know either of their names, please submit a tip through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). It is anonymous. You can also send tips at P3Tips.com.
Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 per suspect if you can help identify them.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Microsoft Azure outage disrupts Alaska Air, Hawaiian Airlines systems
Washington food banks see more traffic as SNAP benefits set to end
Seattle groups gear up to help Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa
Kirkland, WA company creating attainable housing one motel at a time
Air traffic controller union at SEA Airport amid shutdown, missed paychecks
Amazon to slash 14K corporate jobs in latest cost-cutting move
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Lynnwood Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.