Lynnwood police arrested a 20-year-old man after he allegedly smashed into three parked cars while driving under the influence Monday night.

The backstory:

Officers responded to an apartment complex near Highway 99 and 52nd Avenue West after multiple 911 callers reported a Dodge Challenger was crashing into multiple vehicles.

Police say they found a 20-year-old driver under the influence, having damaged three parked cars and completely totaled his own.

via Lynnwood PD

The suspect was booked into jail for DUI and three counts of hit-and-run. No one was hurt, according to Lynnwood PD.

Following the incident which resulted in four wrecked cars, Lynnwood police reminded the public to never drink and drive.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Lynnwood Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

