Man dies, woman injured crashing into moose in Stevens County, WA

The Brief Two people were involved in a crash with a moose. A second car hit the moose and left. Police are now seeking information about that driver. Officials say the rate of fatal crashes is higher in the area compared to last year.



A man is dead, and a woman badly injured, after crashing into a moose in eastern Washington.

After the crash, a second vehicle on Highway 395 North hit the carcass of the moose. Troopers say they are now hoping to contact that driver since they left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The 41-year-old driver of a Chevy Cruze died at St. Joseph's Hospital, meanwhile his 37-year-old female passenger was airlifted for emergency medical care.

What's next:

The Washington State Patrol is now looking for witnesses who saw the second driver as law enforcement work to identify the vehicle.

They say the driver is not being investigated for a hit-and-run, that they are just seeking more information about the scene.

Dig deeper:

WSPD District 4 reports this to be their jurisdiction's ninth fatality of 2025. There were only two at this same time last year.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Washington State Patrol District 4 Public Information Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

First confirmed Pacific Northwest sighting of invasive Chinese mitten crab

Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured in Pierce County crash

At least 11 dead after car plows into Vancouver, B.C. crowd

Tears, heartbreak at Chase Jones sentencing—teen in fatal Renton, WA crash

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Tacoma, WA

WA pilot program offers free walk-on ferry rides to San Juan Islands

Bothell, WA teacher faces judge over student sexual misconduct allegations

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.