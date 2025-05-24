All lanes reopen on SR-167 South, after crash caused long traffic backups

A crash on State Route 167 caused long traffic backups for motorists on Saturday.

Details of the crash remain sparse from local authorities. However, we know that WSDOT reported a crash blocking the lanes of SR-167 southbound near 15th Street in the Auburn area just before 10 a.m. on May 24.

As of 10:15 a.m. there was no estimated time of reopening for the lanes and traffic authorities caution drivers to find alternate routes.

By 11 a.m., WSDOT posted to X (formerly Twitter) saying the left lane had reopened. About 20 minutes later, all lanes were reported to be open.

The crash comes during a particularly heavy traffic weekend due to the Memorial Day celebrations.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

