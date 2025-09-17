Singer D4vd cancels second Seattle show after body found in his Tesla is ID'd

The Brief Los Angeles authorities have identified the body found in a Tesla registered to singer-songwriter D4vd. The victim, 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, had been missing for over a year. D4vd canceled his second show in Seattle scheduled for Wednesday night. Rivas' cause of death is still unknown, and no suspects or persons of interest have been named in the case.



Singer D4vd will be canceling his second Seattle show after Los Angeles authorities identified the body of a teen girl who was discovered in a Tesla connected to the singer earlier this month.

The performer was scheduled to take the stage at Showbox Sodo on Wednesday night for his second Seattle show on his Withered 2025 World Tour.

According TMZ, a source said the concert was canceled. D4vd did go on stage on Tuesday night and has been on tour during the ongoing investigation. Police said the singer has been cooperating with investigators.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer D4vd performs onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Timeline:

On Sept. 8, a decomposing body was found in a Tesla in a Los Angeles area tow yard after employees reported smelling a strong odor, FOX 11 reported.

The Tesla is registered to singer-songwriter D4vd, whose legal name is David Burke, in Hempstead, Texas.

On Sept. 17, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner identified the victim as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. Her cause of death has not been released.

Rivas' mother told TMZ her daughter had been missing for over a year. She was suspicious of the remains found in the Tesla because her daughter's boyfriend was also named David.

Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the case.

Who is D4vd?

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is known for his songs "Here With Me" and "Romantic Homicide," racking up billions of streams on Spotify. Burke rose to fame on TikTok and later signed with Darkroom and Interscope Records.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 11 previous coverage and TMZ.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Pierce County Sheriff talks about controversial social media posts

Waymo robotaxis spotted in Seattle, Bellevue ahead of service launch

Seattle residents call for pause on Capitol Hill crisis care center

DOJ requests Washington's voter registration database

FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket lottery underway: What you need to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.