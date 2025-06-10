David Byrne brings world tour to Seattle's Paramount Theatre

The Brief David Byrne, the former front man of Talking Heads, will perform at Seattle's Paramount Theatre this fall as part of his upcoming world tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 13, with presale access available through June 12. The tour supports Byrne's 11th solo album, Who is the Sky?



David Byrne announced his world tour will visit Seattle this fall, along with his new album, Who is the Sky?

NEW YORK - JANUARY 01: David Byrne and Chris Frantz (drums) and Tina Weymouth (bass) from Talking Heads perform live on stage in New York in 1977. (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)

When is David Byrne coming to Seattle?

David Byrne will take the stage for two nights at Seattle's Paramount Theatre on November 11 and 12, 2025. It will mark his first time performing in Seattle since 2018.

His world tour kicks off in September in the U.S. and goes international starting in January 2026.

The band will feature 13 musicians, singers and dancers, with many members returning from the American Utopia band.

When can I buy David Byrne tickets?

Tickets will be available to purchase on Friday, June 13, and can be found on David Byrne's website. Eager fans can also sign up for Byrne’s presale now through June 12 at 10 p.m. PT.

More about David Byrne’s new album, Who Is the Sky?

The new album, set to release on Sept. 5, was produced by the Grammy-winning Kid Harpoon, who has worked with other modern hit performers like Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus. It features 12 songs that were arranged by Ghost Train Orchestra, a New York-based chamber ensemble. Byrne noted that the album will have "more story songs than usual."

In addition, Byrne released his new single "Everybody Laughs," on June 10, which will make an appearance on the new album. The song was accompanied with a music video directed by Gabriel Barcia-Colombo.

What they're saying:

"It took me a second to realize, oh yeah, these songs are personal, but with David’s unique perspective on life in general," said Kid Harpoon (also known as Tom Hull). "Walking around New York listening to the demo of ‘Everybody Laughs’ was so joyous, because it made me feel like we’re all the same – we all laugh, cry and sing. The thing about David that resonates with a lot of people is that he’s in on the joke. He gets the absurdity of it all, and all of these personal observations are his perspective on it."

Scottish-US singer David Byrne arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Li (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

Who is David Byrne?

David Byrne is an American musician and songwriter known for being the lead singer of Talking Heads. Some of the group's biggest hits are "Psycho Killer" and "Once in a Lifetime". When the new wave band went on hiatus, Byrne transitioned to a solo career in 1989.

In total, the singer has released ten solo albums, with Who Is the Sky? set to be his 11th release. The 73-year-old has been making music for more than 50 years.

The Source: Information in this story comes from David Byrne's website.

