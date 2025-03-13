Deputies investigate homicide after neighbor dispute in Roy, WA

The Brief Deputies are investigating a homicide in Roy following a neighbor dispute over surveillance cameras. A 27-year-old man claims he ran over his 41-year-old neighbor after the neighbor brandished a pocketknife. The 27-year-old was arrested for homicide and booked into Pierce County Jail; the investigation is ongoing.



Deputies are investigating a homicide in Roy after a dispute over surveillance cameras between neighbors turned deadly Wednesday night.

(Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), deputies responded to the 300 block of 384th Street South around 10 p.m. after a 27-year-old man called 911 to report the incident.

What they're saying:

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the 27-year-old, who claimed that during the argument, his 41-year-old neighbor brandished a pocketknife while standing outside the caller’s truck. The 27-year-old said he then ran over the neighbor three times before returning home to call 911.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found the 41-year-old dead in the driveway.

What's next:

The 27-year-old was arrested for homicide and booked into the Pierce County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, and further details have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story came from a press release by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

