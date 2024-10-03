Man fatally stabbed in Seattle's Rainier Valley neighborhood

Seattle police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead Wednesday night in the Rainier Valley neighborhood.

After 7:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of an assault in an apartment building located in the 3600 block of 33rd Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 50s with a stab wound in his chest.

Officers and medics provided life-saving efforts on the victim, but he died from his injuries at the scene.

Police searched the area but did not find a suspect, and no one is currently in custody.

It's not known what led up to the deadly stabbing, but homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX SEATTLE

Stolen car chase ends in crash, injuring 5, including 3 WA deputies

These are the best schools, districts in WA according to latest rankings

Parents want answers after Kent police arrest student inside high school

Gonzaga leaving WCC to join Pac-12 Conference

Sex toy prank, abuse of power lands Mercer Island officer in hot water

'Belltown Hellcat’ spotted again on Seattle streets despite court orders

SR-99 tunnel in Seattle shutting down for back-to-back weekends

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.