Seattle's Democracy Voucher Program: What you need to know

The Brief Seattle’s Democracy Voucher Program allows Seattle residents to donate public funds to City Council candidates, increasing accessibility to campaign financing. Vouchers were mailed on Feb. 24, and are funded by a voter-approved property tax, costing the average homeowner about $8 per year. Candidates must meet strict guidelines to use the vouchers, ensuring transparency and preventing misuse of public funds.



Seattle’s Democracy Voucher Program is returning for the 2025 election, giving residents a unique opportunity to fund local candidates without spending their own money.

Keep reading to learn how the program works, when vouchers will be mailed out and what to expect this election cycle.

What is the Democracy Voucher Program?

The Democracy Voucher Program is a publicly funded initiative that allows Seattle residents to financially support candidates for local office.

First approved by voters in 2015 through the "Honest Elections Seattle" initiative, the program is the first of its kind in the nation and aims to make campaign financing more transparent and accessible.

How does the Democracy Voucher Program work?

Eligible Seattle residents receive four $25 vouchers, totaling $100, which they can assign to participating candidates running for Seattle City Council. These vouchers function like campaign contributions, helping candidates fund their campaigns while reducing reliance on large donors.

Once a resident assigns their voucher to a candidate, they can return it directly to the campaign or send it to the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission (SEEC) for processing. SEEC verifies the vouchers before releasing funds to candidates.

When will democracy vouchers be mailed out?

The SEEC will distribute democracy vouchers to Seattle residents starting Feb. 24. Once received, residents can assign them to candidates who have qualified for the program.

A list of eligible candidates will be available on the SEEC website.

Who pays for the Democracy Voucher Program?

The program is funded through a $3 million annual property tax levy, approved by voters in 2015. This tax, which applies to commercial, business, and residential properties, costs the average homeowner around $8 per year.

What can candidates use democracy vouchers for?

Candidates can use democracy voucher funds for campaign-related expenses, such as advertising, events and outreach. However, they cannot use them for:

Personal expenses or salaries.

Cash payments or contributor reimbursements.

Donations to other candidates or political committees.

Supporting campaigns for different offices.

Candidates must follow strict financial reporting guidelines and spending limits to participate in the program.

How can you use your democracy vouchers?

Once you receive your vouchers, you can assign them by writing the candidate’s name, signing and dating them. Vouchers can then be:

Mailed to the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission.

Handed directly to a candidate’s campaign.

Submitted electronically if an online option is available.

All contributions made through the Democracy Voucher Program are public record, meaning your name and the candidate you support will be published on SEEC’s program data page.

Why does the Democracy Voucher Program matter?

By using democracy vouchers, Seattle residents can have a direct impact on local elections without spending their own money. The program is designed to level the playing field, giving grassroots candidates a better chance to compete against well-funded opponents.

How can you apply for democracy vouchers?

Seattle residents can apply for democracy vouchers online.

Visit the King County Elections website to check if you are a registered voter in Seattle and to update your address.

Can I receive democracy vouchers if I am not a registered voter?

If you are not a registered voter in Seattle, you may still be eligible for democracy vouchers if you are:

A Seattle resident.

At least 18 years of age.

Either a U.S. citizen, U.S. national or lawful permanent resident ("green card holder").

With vouchers set to arrive in mailboxes this week, Seattle voters will soon have the chance to support candidates who align with their priorities in the upcoming 2025 Seattle City Council election.

The Source: Information for this story came from the City of Seattle and the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission.

