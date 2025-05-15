The Brief The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying suspects in a drive-by shooting incident in Lynnwood. Deputies say two white men in a black sedan shot at a Hispanic man's truck after leaving LA Fitness. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers, and a cash reward is available if the tip leads to an arrest.



Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies are asking for your help to identify the suspects who shot at a man's truck after he left the LA Fitness Gym on Mukilteo Speedway in Lynnwood.

What we know:

The victim is Hispanic. The suspects are two white men driving an older black lowered sedan, possibly a Honda Accord-style race car with tinted windows.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

It happened on May 5 after he saw four vehicles pull into the parking lot of the gym and start doing donuts. The victim says the gym's surveillance cameras were not working.

He had no interaction with them, but a black sedan followed his truck as he drove home, pulled up alongside him, and the passenger started shooting.

"When I looked to the side, they pulled the window down and they pointed a gun at me but they didn't say nothing, so I got scared and kept driving my truck to my sister's house. I called her but she didn't answer. I called the police and they picked up, and then at the light they shot at me and they broke the passenger seats and I got scared. I wondered who these people are," said the victim, who did not want to be identified for his safety.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects or the location of their car, please contact the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). There is a cash reward offered of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to an arrest. You can reference case #25-60310.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Viral TikTok warns women of convicted rapist released in Seattle

Over 100 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores to close, including 8 in WA

Seattle Seahawks 2025 schedule released, here are all 17 matchups

Marymoor Park announces 2025 summer concert series lineup in Redmond, WA

Viral TikTok captures truck break-in after Seattle Mariners game, despite police presence

Bryan Kohberger back in court for pretrial hearing in Idaho students murder case

'Scared of accountability': Crowd calls out West Seattle leaders at public safety meeting

FBI nabs Thurston County, WA fugitive hundreds of miles from crime scene

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.