One arrested after late-night shooting at Des Moines boat launch

Police arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened at a boat launch in Des Moines Wednesday night.

According to the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD), officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a fight and shots fired at the Redondo Boat Launch at around 11:22 p.m.

Police immediately responded, but by the time they arrived, everyone involved had fled the scene.

Officers were soon notified that a victim arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. Their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Additionally, officers were notified that the suspect vehicle they were looking for was involved in a crash in Federal Way.

DMPD officers arrived at the scene of the crash, arrested the suspect and recovered a firearm.

Detectives with the DMPD and the Federal Way Police Department are actively investigating this shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the DMPD at 206-870-6871, or email PHSCrimeTips@desmoineswa.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.