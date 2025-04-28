Suspected DUI driver hits trooper on I-5 near Boeing Field

The Brief A suspected impaired driver crashed into a WSP trooper’s vehicle on I-5 near Boeing Field around 2:40 a.m. No one was injured, and the driver was arrested at the scene.



A driver was arrested early Monday after crashing into a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper's vehicle near Boeing Field.

(Washington State Patrol)

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson shared photos of the crash on social media at around 7:28 a.m.

What they're saying:

According to authorities, the trooper had pulled over another vehicle on the right shoulder of southbound I-5 near Boeing Field at around 2:40 a.m. when a third vehicle struck the patrol car, pushing it into the stopped vehicle.

(Washington State Patrol)

Despite significant damage to the patrol car shown in the photos, no injuries were reported.

The driver who caused the crash was arrested on suspicion of impairment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story comes from a social media post by Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

