A beloved West Seattle waterfront landmark has closed its doors for good.

Duke’s Seafood on Alki — known for its bright-blue awnings, sweeping views of Puget Sound and nearly 25 years of service — has officially shut down, its owners announced Thursday.

In a heartfelt message posted to Instagram, owners Duke and John Moscrip confirmed the restaurant was sold and closed that same morning.

"We absolutely loved creating memories for our loyal guests and neighbors at Duke’s on Alki and are extremely disappointed to have to do this, given the many challenges we were unable to overcome." — Duke & John Moscrip

The restaurant featured two levels of dining and two outdoor patios that offered diners panoramic views of Alki Beach and the Seattle skyline.

Pandemic recovery, bridge closure played role

What we know:

Duke’s Seafood said the decision to close was specific to the Alki location and stemmed largely from the long recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic and the extended closure of the West Seattle Bridge, which lasted more than 30 months.

"These challenges forced us to miss three full summers," the owners wrote.

The Moscrips emphasized that the closure does not impact the company’s six other locations across the Puget Sound region. Duke’s restaurants in Bellevue, Lake Union, Green Lake, Kent, Southcenter and Tacoma will remain open.

What we don't know:

The Moscrips did not disclose in their announcement who purchased the building nor its new intended purpose.

Support for staff, gratitude for community

What they're saying:

Duke’s said it has shared the news with its Alki staff and is offering transition assistance. The company is also evaluating potential job opportunities at its remaining locations.

"We are incredibly grateful for our time at Alki and thank the West Seattle community for so many amazing years," the statement said.

The closure marks the end of an era for West Seattle residents and longtime customers who considered the restaurant a neighborhood staple — especially during summer months when the patio was full and the beach bustled with visitors.

The Source: Information in this story came from Duke's Seafood.

