Eric Church to play at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena for 'Free the Machine' Tour

The Brief Eric Church will perform at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on November 8, 2025, as part of his "Free the Machine" Tour. The tour follows the release of his album "Evangeline vs. The Machine" and features special guest Charles Wesley Godwin. Tickets are available on Church's website, with pit tickets reserved for premium Church Choir members.



American country singer-songwriter Eric Church is making a stop in Seattle as part of his "Free the Machine" Tour.

The Nashville-based artist will take the stage at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

The performance will feature special guest Charles Wesley Godwin.

Eric Church's arena tour comes following the release of his highly anticipated album Evangeline vs. The Machine, which arrived on May 2.

"From front to back, these shows will be different than anything you’ve ever seen or heard from us before," shared Church in a video message sent directly to Church Choir members. "I cannot wait to see you on the road for this tour."

Church is a four-time CMA Award winner and 10-time GRAMMY nominee, known for his country hits like "Springsteen," "Drink In My Hand," and "Talladega."

Tickets are on sale on Eric Church's website. To prevent scalpers, pit tickets are reserved for premium Church Choir members.

