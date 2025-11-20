Crews investigate early morning farmhouse fire in Snohomish, WA

The Brief A Snohomish farmhouse caught fire at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. Residents used a dry chemical extinguisher and cups of water on the fire before crews arrived. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Crews are investigating after an old farmhouse caught fire in Snohomish early Thursday morning.

(Snohomish County Fire District 4 )

According to Snohomish County Fire District 4, residents inside the home woke up to a smoke alarm at around 4:30 a.m. They found flames coming from the front porch area of the home, spreading toward the front door.

Firefighters arrived at the home along 65th Avenue Southeast and saw the residents using a dry chemical extinguisher and dousing the flames with cups of water from the sink.

(Snohomish County Fire District 4 )

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and ensured there was no extension into the home.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined. The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release from Snohomish County Fire District 4.

