Crews battle early morning house fire in Kent, WA

The Brief Crews are investigating after a house fire broke out early Thursday in Kent's East Hill neighborhood. Firefighters from Puget Sound Fire and Renton Fire knocked down the flames in about 45 minutes. Three people and three dogs escaped safely, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Crews are investigating after a house caught fire in Kent's East Hill neighborhood Thursday morning.

(Puget Sound Fire)

Timeline:

Puget Sound Fire made the initial announcement on social media at around 5:26 a.m., saying firefighters were responding to a fully engulfed house fire near 108th Place Southeast and Southeast 235th Street.

FOX 13 crews arrived at the scene to gather more information. Firefighters said they could see flames from the fire about three to four blocks away.

With assistance from the Renton Fire Department, it took crews about 45 minutes to knock down most of the flames. Crews were also able to prevent the fire from spreading and causing major damage to two nearby homes.

According to Puget Sound Fire, everyone inside – three people and three dogs – managed to escape safely. They have been connected with the American Red Cross. Residents in neighboring houses also evacuated safely.

What they're saying:

One neighbor told FOX 13 they heard explosions coming from the home at around 4:30 a.m., which woke up the neighborhood.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Puget Sound Fire and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

LIVE: WA state election results 2025

SNAP benefits: Here's how much payments will be in November

King County grandmother shot at ATM prepares to face gunman in court

Remains found near Ocean Shores identified as Tacoma woman

Family of truck driver killed in Lakewood, WA police chase seeks $26M

Seattle police arrest suspect in 1994 cold case murder of 14-year-old girl

WA officials, feds to discuss ‘crisis’ of missing, murdered Indigenous persons

Everett, WA woman hospitalized amid national listeria outbreak

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.