Kent, WA apartment fire displaces multiple families
KENT, Wash. - Multiple families were displaced after a fire at an apartment building overnight in Kent.
What we know:
The fire happened at about 12:30 a.m. Friday off Southeast 250th Place in the East Hill neighborhood.
When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy flames from the second and third floor apartment.
According to Puget Sound Fire, two units were fully engulfed, and it took crews about 90 minutes to get the fire extinguished. Crews stayed at the scene to monitor for hotspots.
Five families were displaced and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this story came from Puget Sound Fire.