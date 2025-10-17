Kent, WA apartment fire displaces multiple families

The Brief An apartment fire in Kent's East Hill neighborhood early Friday morning displaced five families after heavy flames engulfed units on the second and third floors. It took fire crews about 90 minutes to extinguish the blaze, and fortunately, no injuries were reported.



Multiple families were displaced after a fire at an apartment building overnight in Kent.

What we know:

The fire happened at about 12:30 a.m. Friday off Southeast 250th Place in the East Hill neighborhood.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy flames from the second and third floor apartment.

According to Puget Sound Fire, two units were fully engulfed, and it took crews about 90 minutes to get the fire extinguished. Crews stayed at the scene to monitor for hotspots.

Five families were displaced and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

SEA Airport won't play Homeland Security video blaming Democrats for shutdown

Teen arrested after hit-and-run crash on West Seattle Bridge

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.