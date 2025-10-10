Motorcyclist killed in early-morning crash on I-5 near Kent, WA

The Brief A fatal motorcycle crash early Friday shut down northbound I-5 near Kent around SR 516, leaving one lane open as troopers investigate. The crash occurred around 2 a.m., and drivers are facing delays of up to 45 minutes from Federal Way to SeaTac. Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash; no details about the victim have been released.



One lane has reopened on northbound Interstate 5 near Kent after a deadly motorcycle crash closed the highway early Friday morning.

What we know:

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash, which occurred around 2 a.m. near State Route 516 in the Kent-Des Moines area. Troopers have not released details about the victim or the circumstances leading up to the crash.

A body was visible in the roadway, covered by authorities. A motorcycle was about 100 feet away on its side, with its signal lights still on.

All lanes were initially closed for several hours, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. One northbound lane has since reopened, but long backups remain.

Drivers traveling from Federal Way to SeaTac should expect significant delays. As of 6:00 a.m., the backup was more than six miles.

Traffic cameras show congestion stretching for several miles north of South 320th Street up to SR 516.

The Valley Freeway is also experiencing ongoing lane closures due to earlier roadway damage, adding to morning commute delays.

Further updates from the Washington State Patrol are expected as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

