WA ferry riders warned high winds may cancel service Monday, Tuesday

The Brief There is a high wind warning in effect for the Seattle area until Tuesday morning. Ferry riders in Kitsap, Island, and San Juan counties are cautioned to keep an eye out for possible cancelations.



As high winds move into the Puget Sound region Monday night, local transportation authorities are cautioning travelers.

Kitsap Transit sent out a notice this morning warning riders of possible ferry cancelations as the winds are predicted to pick up.

Additionally, Washington State Ferries has a travel alert bulletin up for tonight with links to get email and text updates about service disruptions.

What they're saying:

"All ferry passengers should be prepared for possible service disruptions starting this afternoon through tomorrow morning due to high winds," said WSF.

Anacortes/San Juan Islands and Port Townsend/Coupeville routes are expected to be more likely impacted. However, riders on all routes are cautioned to expect bumpy and slow routes later into Monday and early Tuesday.

"We're going to do our best to operate all ferry sailings, but high winds may force delays or cancelations! Make sure to check our rider alerts page for updates," Kitsap Transit said on X, formerly Twitter.

You can find more information on the Kitsap Transit page here.

