Fire damages fiber cables, disrupting Tacoma public access TV channels

The Brief A fire outside a City of Tacoma facility on Martin Luther King Jr. Way damaged fiber lines early Nov. 9. The damage temporarily disrupted several Public, Educational, and Government (PEG) TV channels, including TV Tacoma and Tacoma Public Schools TV. City staff are assessing impacts to the CityNet internal network; the fire’s cause remains under investigation.



A fire early Saturday morning outside a City of Tacoma facility temporarily disrupted several public access television channels after damaging fiber optic lines, city officials said.

(City of Tacoma )

What we know:

The fire happened Nov. 9 outside a facility near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Earnest S Brazil St.

According to the city, the damage severed fiber connections for a number of Public, Educational and Government (PEG) channels, including TV Tacoma, CityPost, Tacoma Public Schools, Pierce County TV, University Place TV, and Bates Technical College TV.

As a result, the channels are currently unavailable to subscribers using both Comcast Xfinity and LightCurve (Rainier Connect) networks.

The damage also affected the CityNet network, an internal data system that connects government buildings and facilities. While the network remains operational, staff have lost diagnostic visibility from the impacted location and are assessing potential service interruptions, the city said.

What we don't know:

"The cause of the fire remains under investigation," the city’s statement said.

City officials said updates will be shared on Tacoma’s official social media platforms as more information becomes available.

