Good News Only: Dolly Parton visits WA, locals step up to help Maui wildfire recovery & more!

Dolly Parton visited Washington this week, Harbor patrol officers released video of a dramatic water rescue and a Snohomish County Sheriff's sergeant is being honored for running into a burning house to save two lives in Marysville.

Here are this week's top stories; Good News Only.

Dolly Parton visits Washington state as 65,000 kids enroll in her free book program

Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid stage on Day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 29, 2014 in Glastonbury, England.

Music legend Dolly Parton visited Washington this week to commemorate the statewide coverage of "The Imagination Library."

Through this program, all children in Washington up to the age of five can now register to receive one free book every month, courtesy of Dolly Parton's initiative.

Harbor patrol officers rescue man from drowning in Portage Bay

Harbor patrol officers with the Seattle Police Department helped rescue a man from drowning in Portage Bay last week.

At about 7:45 p.m. Friday, officers responded to multiple reports of a man who was in "behavioral crisis" while swimming off the shore of Fritz Hedges Waterway Park.

Snohomish Co. sheriff's sergeant honored for rescuing 2 from burning home in Marysville

A Snohomish County Sheriff’s sergeant is being celebrated for heroically running into a burning house to rescue two people in Marysville back in June.

The Marysville Fire District (MFD) says in the early morning hours of June 6, Sgt. Dan Dusevoir heard dispatch call for a fully engulfed house fire near the corner of 27th Ave. NE and 178th Pl. NE. He was in the area, so he drove to the location.

What went right: How first responders quickly tackled a Lakewood brushfire that foreced evacuations

Dry, hot conditions made it easy for a brush fire to take off in Lakewood on Wednesday, forcing evacuations of several neighborhoods. Crews were able to get the upper hand, saving homes and lives in the process.

Police went door-to-door to evacuate residents as the fire tore through Fort Steilacoom Park while firefighters attacked the flames from both the ground and the air.

'This is what we do'; Local union collects donations for Maui wildfire relief efforts

The number of lives lost in the Maui wildfires continues to rise.

By late Wednesday afternoon, authorities reported at least 110 people have died, and many others remain unaccounted. People across Washington are stepping up to help Maui in its long road to recovery.

$50M awarded to Washington fish passage projects

The floodgates are opening for fish passage funding, at a time that money is badly needed.

This week, the White House announced that 46 projects in Washington State were being greenlit for $58.2 million.

Judge sides with young activists in first-of-its-kind climate change trial in Montana

Snow and glacial melt waterfalls feed Avalanche Lake in Glacier National Park, Montana, in early summer. The Avalanche Creek hiking trail, one of the busiest trails in the park, follows the stream that leads to the lake. On Monday, a 28-year-old woma Expand

A Montana judge on Monday sided with young environmental activists who said state agencies were violating their constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment by permitting fossil fuel development without considering its effect on the climate.

The ruling in the first-of-its- kind trial in the U.S. adds to a small number of legal decisions around the world that have established a government duty to protect citizens from climate change.

