Police seek help identifying robbery suspects in Auburn, WA

Police are requesting the public's help in identifying two men who robbed an Auburn convenience store earlier this month.

The Auburn Police Department (APD) shared surveillance photos of the suspects on social media Tuesday morning.

Photo: Auburn Police Department

Authorities say the two men were involved in a robbery at a convenience store near the corner of 17th St. SE and M St. SE.

Details about the robbery are limited at this time.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact APD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.