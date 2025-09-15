The Brief Fall officially starts in Seattle with the autumnal equinox on Sep. 22, 2025. Meteorological fall began on Sep. 1, based on expected seasonal temperatures. Cooler weather is expected in Seattle after this week, aligning with the equinox.



While the weather is usually a telling sign, many in the Pacific Northwest are anxiously waiting and asking, when does fall officially start in Seattle?

Astronomical vs meteorological fall

The start of fall is signified by the autumnal equinox, which is on Monday, Sep. 22, 2025 in the Northern Hemisphere. Also known as astronomical fall, it starts once the Sun's center passes through Earth's "celestial equator," or an extension of the equator line if it stretched into space.

However, meteorological fall began on Sep. 1, indicated by the Earth's temperatures. "Meteorological" or "climatological" seasons are divided into three-month periods based on the temperatures that would be expected during each season.

Timeline:

The start of astronomical fall is between Sep. 22-24 to Dec. 21-23, and meteorological fall is between Sep. 1 and Nov. 30.

What's next:

If you've noticed a shift in Seattle weather recently, you could technically say it's a sign that fall has begun. But a major shift in temperatures Tuesday may make it feel like summer isn't over quite yet.

After this week though, a long stretch of cooler weather is on its way, coincidentally lining up with the autumnal equinox.

