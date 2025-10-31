Human remains found in Snohomish County, WA identified as missing Tulalip woman

The Brief Human remains found in Snohomish County have been identified as Mary Johnson, a Tulalip woman missing since 2020. The Tulalip Tribes and FBI are offering a $60,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in her disappearance. The investigation into the cause and manner of Johnson's death is ongoing, with authorities seeking public assistance.



A set of human remains found in a remote area of north Snohomish County earlier this year belonged to a missing Tulalip woman, according to the FBI.

The DNA of the remains matched that of Mary Johnson (Davis), who disappeared from the Tulalip Reservation back on November 25, 2020.

Johnson was last seen walking on Firetrail Road, traveling to a friend's house, but never arrived.

"With deep respect for the family and Tulalip community, the Tulalip Police Department is heartbroken to confirm that human remains have been positively identified as Mary Johnson-Davis, a member of the Tulalip Tribes of Washington," said Shawn V. Ledford, Chief of the Tulalip Police Department. "Identification was confirmed through DNA analysis conducted by a forensic laboratory, and next of kin have been notified. This case remains an active and ongoing investigation, and the Tulalip Police Department will continue to work in partnership with the family and the FBI. Mary’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the community for their assistance and compassion throughout the past five years of searching for Mary, which ultimately led to her being found. We extend our prayers, strength, and healing to Mary’s family, loved ones, and the entire Tulalip community during this difficult time."

The Tulalip Tribes and FBI are offering a reward of up to $60,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person(s) responsible for Mary Johnson's disappearance. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI’s Seattle Field Office at 206-622-0460 , 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), or tips.fbi.gov.

"When the FBI is called to investigate a missing indigenous person, we understand the importance of the case for the victim’s loved ones and communities," said W. Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office. "Every victim leaves a space in that community which cannot be filled. We recognize the process can be lengthy and frustrating, but we assure everyone the FBI and our partners are doing everything we can. FBI Seattle is committed to our relationships with all of Washington’s communities, including our state’s 29 federally recognized tribes, and we will never stop pursuing justice for victims, no matter how long it takes."

The investigation is ongoing.

"We recognize that the past five years have been incredibly difficult and painful for Mary’s family as well as our neighbors and partners at the Tulalip Police Department, the entire community, and the staff who have worked tirelessly to find her," said Snohomish County Sheriff Susanna Johnson. "We hope the recovery brings us one step closer to finding the truth about what happened to Mary. I want to extend my personal condolences to Mary’s entire family and to the Tulalip Tribes, and express our deep appreciation to community members whose initial reporting led to the discovery and identification of her remains."

"The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office plays an important role in helping identify unknown remains and hopefully provide some small measure of closure for grieving families and communities," said SCMEO Operations Manager Nicole Krueger. "It has taken five challenging years to reach this point in the investigation. More than four months ago, when unknown human skeletal remains were recovered, our office provided a sample to the University of North Texas Health Sciences Center to obtain a DNA profile. We were recently notified of a positive CODIS match to the Tulalip Tribes Missing Person Mary Ellen Johnson (Davis) of Tulalip, WA. The cause and manner of death are undetermined pending further investigation."

