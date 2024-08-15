Invasive beetle with capability of wiping out ash trees spotted near WA

A small beetle with the capability of wiping out an entire species of trees has been spotted in the Pacific Northwest, and officials are warning the public to be on the lookout.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) sent an alert Thursday morning warning the public that the "emerald ash borer beetle" has been detected in eastern and western Washington, Oregon and British Columbia. "It kills virtually all ash trees wherever it establishes," said the WSDA on X.

What is the emerald ash borer beetle?

The emerald ash borer is a small, destructive beetle that is native to northeastern Asia, which includes Russia, Mongolia, northern China, Japan and Korea. According to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, this invasive beetle is responsible for the death and decline of tens of millions of ash trees in North America.

The emerald ash borer’s larvae burrow under the ash tree’s bark and eat the sapwood. Once these layers below the tree bark are damaged, the tree eventually loses leaves and gradually dies due to lack of water and nutrients.

What does the emerald ash borer beetle look like?

Emerald ash borer beetles are jewel-like and metallic green as adults. They have an elongated narrow shape, measuring about a half-inch long.

Is it here yet?

The Department of Agriculture says the emerald ash borer beetle has been found in Oregon and British Columbia, but they are not established in Washington.

Why should I care?

The emerald ash borer beetles have killed millions of ash trees in North America and are constantly moving westward. The invasive insects could devastate Washington's forests and sensitive riparian areas, potentially causing lengthy quarantines and the replacement of countless dead trees.

How can we stop it?

Emerald ash borers may be transported in wooden materials such as shipping pallets, logs, and firewood. To avoid bringing the beetles into WA, never bring back items from emerald ash borer quarantine areas, and do not transport wood from the area where it was harvested. Instead, buy firewood when you get to your camping destination.

If you notice dead tree scrolls made by emerald ash borer beetles, contact a certified arborist immediately.

