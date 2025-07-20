King, Snohomish county garbage services to be restored Monday

Republic Services customers in King County and Snohomish County received welcome news on Sunday as the company announced full service restoration will be in effect starting Monday.

On July 21, all collection services for residential customers in the two Washington counties will officially resume. The move follows a disruption due to strikes across the country, especially along the east coast of the United States.

In recent days, long wait times at King, Snohomish county garbage drop-off sites caused complications for residents as trash continued to pile up at the homes and businesses.

The Source: Information in this story came from Republic Services.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Police dashcam video shows triple-murder suspect Travis Decker days before crime

Judge lifts gag order in Idaho murders case against Bryan Kohberger

1 killed in Pierce County, WA adult family home fire

Idaho hiker mistaken for Travis Decker tells all

Victim airlifted from Tumwater, WA crash, 18-year-old faces vehicular assault

Buyer secures iconic Seattle 'Spite House' under listing price

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.