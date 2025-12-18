Link light rail suspended between Capitol Hill and Stadium in Seattle this weekend

The Brief Link light rail service will be suspended between Capitol Hill and Stadium in Seattle for part of the weekend. Sound Transit will replace 1 Line trains with shuttle buses and advises riders to plan for extra travel time. The closure will allow crews to install advanced signaling in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel.



Link light rail service will be suspended between Capitol Hill and Stadium for part of the weekend as Sound Transit completes signal updates in downtown Seattle.

Timeline:

According to Sound Transit, the light rail will be suspended from 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20, until 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 21. The 1 Line will be replaced by buses, and passengers should plan for an extra 30 minutes of travel time.

The temporary closure will allow crews to install advanced signaling in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel.

What they're saying:

The 1 Line will continue operating during normal service hours, with trains running every 15 minutes between Lynnwood and Capitol Hill, and between Stadium and Federal Way.

"1 Line shuttle buses will operate every 10–15 minutes between Capitol Hill and Stadium, making all intermediate stops," Sound Transit said. "Shuttle buses will match link operating hours, running from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturdya and from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning."

More information is available on Sound Transit's website.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Sound Transit.

