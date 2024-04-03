Los Angeles Dodgers claim Taylor Trammell from Seattle Mariners

The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed outfielder Taylor Trammell off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated left-handed pitcher Matt Gage for assignment.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: Taylor Trammell #20 of the Seattle Mariners bats against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum on June 22, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Trammell was designated for assignment by the Mariners last week after failing to make their opening day roster. The 26-year-old batted .130 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 22 games with Seattle last season, when he split time with Triple-A Tacoma and hit .268 with 21 homers.

Trammell hit a combined .168 with 15 homers and 39 RBI in 116 games over three seasons with the Mariners. He was originally drafted by Cincinnati in 2016 out of high school in Georgia.

MORE SEATTLE MARINERS NEWS

T-Mobile Park food: Seattle Mariners roll out new 2024 menu

Seattle Mariners promo schedule 2024: Every theme night and giveaway

Seattle Mariners unveil 'Salmon Run' mascot race

Emerson Hancock earns first career victory as Seattle Mariners beat Guardians 5-4

Shane Bieber shuts down Seattle Mariners in 5-2 loss to Guardians

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.