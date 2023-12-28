Man injured in Seattle shooting, investigation underway

Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot in Seattle Thursday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 4:00 a.m., police received a report of a shooting at the corner of S Othello St. and 39th Ave. S near King Plaza shopping mall.

Police arrived and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Soon after, medics took him to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.