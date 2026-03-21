Man found not guilty for 2023 random shooting of pregnant woman, husband in Seattle

The suspect in a 2023 random shooting that left a mother and her unborn baby dead, and injured the woman's husband, has been found not guilty, by reason of insanity.

Cordell Goosby faced charges for first degree murder and first degree attempted murder, in his trial for shooting the death of pregnant 34-year-old Eina Kwon her husband, Sung Kwon.

The backstory:

Eina was eight months pregnant at the time of the shooting, neither her nor her unborn child survived. Sung Kwon was shot but survived his injuries.

The then 30-year-old approached the couple at random as they were at a stop in traffic on 4th Street in Belltown and reportedly emptied a 9mm handgun into the couple's Tesla as they were commuting to work.

Cordell Goosby in the foreground with the crime scene, including the white Tesla the couple were shot in, in the background

What does not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity mean?

In terms of the law, the King County court system says, "by presenting a not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity defense, Mr. Goosby admits that he committed the crimes and agrees to commitment a state psychiatric hospital such as Western State."



Both the defense and prosecution had experts evaluate Goosby and both sides determined he was insane at the time of the shooting, leading to the court permitting a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Goosby could be held for life in Western State. Representatives for the court say he will not be released anytime soon, and that there are many cases of people held on similar charges who have been at the state facility since the 1970s.

Several state and court entities would have to sign off on several petitions in the distant future for any kind of release or increased privileges based on behavior.

Shooting scene at 4th and Lenora in Belltown Seattle where a pregnant woman was killed and her husband injured. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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