ALCS game 1: How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners came out of the ALDS with a dramatic win on Friday night, taking the game to 15 innings. They remained tied with the Detroit Tigers for hours as tension built at T-Mobile Park.

Now, the Mariners head to the American League Championship Series (ALCS). They will face off against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mariners players will have just one day off, Saturday, to rest up before getting back on the field to face the Blue Jays on Sunday on the Toronto team's home turf.

How to watch the ALCS

The American League Championship Series will air nationally on FOX and FS1, with streaming available on the FOX ONE app.

Games are scheduled for Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, and the 17th, 19th and 20th if necessary.

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 10: Leo Rivas #76 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates on first base after hitting an RBI single in the seventh inning during Game Five of the American League Division Series presented by Booking.com between the Detroit Tigers and (Jane Gershovich / MLB Photos / Getty Images) Expand

ALDS series recap

Game 1: Tigers 3, Mariners 2

Game 2: Mariners 3, Tigers 2

Game 3: Mariners 8, Tigers 4

Game 4: Mariners 3, Tigers 9

Game 5: Mariners 3, Tigers 2

What’s next?

The ALCS will determine who represents the American League in the World Series. Toronto will host Games 1 and 2 as the higher seed, and Games 3 and 4 will be in Seattle.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Live updates: Mariners beat Tigers 3-2 in 15 innings to advance to ALCS

Seattle Mariners win ALDS, advance to American League Championship Series

FOX 13 Extra Innings: Mariners vs Tigers Game 5 Pregame Show

One-on-one with Mariners President Jerry Dipoto

One-on-one with the voice of the Mariners Rick Rizzs

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.