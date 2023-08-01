'Someone else won’t have to feel the pain I do'; Mother hopeful for hit-and-run alert system

A mother whose child died in a hit-and-run is hopeful a new alert system in Washington will provide families answers and closure in dealing with similar cases.

Kayah Mattson turns 13 years old in August. She is also starting eighth grade. Unfortunately, her father will not get to see either of these milestones.

On Nov. 15, 2022 around 3 a.m., someone speeding through a Parkland neighborhood hit Kevin Mattson and then kept driving.

"I personally feel like, yes, it was an accident, but then it was intentional murder when the person chose to drive the rest of the way off," said Mattson’s mom Maggie O’Grady.

Mattson died from his injuries in the hospital a few hours later.

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies did not start investigating the case until days after the crash, following a FOX 13 News story reporting on the incident.

"Had there been any sort of response, it would have helped. We might have found the person," said O’Grady.

Maggie’s tragedy is all too common in Washington.

Investigators report that last year there were more than 300 hit-and-run crashes where someone died or got seriously hurt. Because victims tend to be the only witnesses, hit-and-runs are difficult to investigate, but now a new system goes into place to keep roads safer.

Starting Tuesday, officials will send alerts out if a driver takes off from a deadly crash or a crash with serious injuries.

The crash needs to be reported and under investigation, and there needs to be descriptive information about the car, like the license plate, make and model or which way it drove.

The alerts will be on highway marquees, posted to police social media pages, sent to news outlets and to anyone who signs up to be notified.

"I think it’s awesome, and I think that it’s about time. I really do," said O’Grady.

If the alert system existed last year, Mattson’s case would have gone out. O’Grady says that might have made a big difference. Eight months later, her family still waits for answers. No arrests were ever made in her son’s death.

She says this alert system is the change Washington needs.

"Maybe someone else won’t have to feel the pain I do, and I wouldn’t wish this on anybody," said O’Grady.

Sheriff’s officials say Mattson’s case is still under investigation.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1000 for information that leads to an arrest and charges.