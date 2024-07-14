Seattle man reunites with paramedics who saved his life

Paramedics are there during some of our worst moments, when we’re most in need, and on Saturday, we got a new class of paramedics. The 50th class of the Medic One Paramedic Training Program graduated.

"They participated in 377 cardiac arrests in the field, they intubated 1,036 patients, that’s an 18% increase over last year’s class," one of the speakers said.

Mark Stavele attended the graduation ceremony after he collapsed in the streets of downtown Seattle last fall.

"I am here speaking with you today because two of the graduates here were on my call," he said as he teared up. "I was able to see my daughter turn 19 in June and in a week I’ll be celebrating my 21st wedding anniversary, so I’d like to call Annika and Junho to the stage."

A touching moment that had the audience on their feet. As they embraced one another in a powerful moment of gratitude, the crowd gave a standing ovation.

"It was a great full circle moment," Annika Thornburg said.

She and Junho Kim were the graduates who saved Stavele that day.

"It kind of reignited my passion for the job, not that it was ever extinguished, but it’s a very tangible reminder of why it is we do this job," Thornburg said. A sentiment Kim shared.

"It was really special just being able to see him face to face and seeing what we do and how it impacts people and their lives. We don’t get to see that often, so it felt like it was the perfect way to start my career," Kim said.

