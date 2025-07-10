Victim died of asphyxiation after being duct taped during Renton burglary

The Brief Edy Omar Romero-Diaz and Huy Huu Nguyen face multiple charges including first-degree murder. Axel Enrique Chirinos-Banegas was found dead in his Renton apartment in March 2025. Surveillance, fingerprints and DNA linked the suspects to the scene of the alleged burglary and homicide, according to charging documents.



Two men have been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in connection with the death of Axel Enrique Chirinos-Banegas, who was found deceased in a Renton apartment on March 5.

What we know:

Edy Omar Romero-Diaz, 44, and Huy Huu Nguyen, 56, are accused in court documents of causing Chirinos-Banegas' death "while committing and attempting to commit the crime of Burglary in the First Degree."

According to documents filed in King County Superior Court, Chirinos-Banegas' cousin, discovered the body on March 5 at an apartment located on Edmonds Ave NE in Renton. Aguilar told 911 that his cousin's "hands and feet were tied and he had turned purple."

First responders found Chirinos-Banegas "face down with a large amount of bright orange duct tape covering his mouth. His wrists and ankles were tightly bound and sinched together, rendering him immobile." He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An autopsy conducted the following day by the King County Medical Examiner's Office reported "Asphyxia due to combined effects of restrained prone positioning and smothering and multiple blunt force injuries." The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators observed that the apartment appeared to have been searched, with "most if not all cabinets, drawers, or doors within the apartment were ajar or wide open." A "Safecan Money Detection" box was also found, and latent prints were collected from the residence.

Surveillance video from the apartment complex on March 3 showed a silver Nissan Sentra arriving at 9:52 a.m. The driver, later identified as Romero-Diaz, and the passenger, identified as Nguyen, were seen exiting the vehicle and walking toward the central stairwell, which provides access to Chirinos-Banegas' unit.

Romero-Diaz was seen carrying a dark blue duffle bag upon his return to the parking lot at 10:22 a.m., while Nguyen returned shortly after, carrying a "now full grayish green backpack" and a "large duffle bag that appears quite heavy." The car was seen visibly rocking when Nguyen placed the bag in the rear passenger seat. The vehicle departed the complex at 10:23 a.m.

Dig deeper:

The Nissan Sentra was later identified by its license plate, and located by law enforcement, then impounded for processing.

On April 10, King County Latent Print Examiners identified two prints from the "Safecan Money Detection" box as belonging to Nguyen. Additionally, seven latent prints recovered from within and on the Nissan Sentra were identified as belonging to Romero-Diaz.

Chirinos-Banegas' uncle and the apartment leaseholder stated he did not know either suspect and did not authorize them to be in his home.

In a post-Miranda interview, Romero-Diaz denied knowing anyone with a silver Nissan Sentra, ever driving or being inside one, or ever being in Renton.

Pawn records obtained by law enforcement showed that Nguyen had six pawn transactions at three different stores on March 5. Three of these were for INVICTA brand watches, which Chirinos-Banegas' uncle identified as his own.

On June 9, a Washington State Patrol Crime Lab Report indicated that biological material from the victim's left hand fingernail clippings was entered into CODIS, and an association was declared with Edy Omar Romero-Diaz.

What's next:

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has requested that bail for Romero-Diaz be maintained at $2 million as previously set at the probable cause hearing.

"Defendant’s risk of committing a violent offense in the community is inherent within the allegations," court documents state.

The prosecution also noted Romero-Diaz' history of violence, including three prior convictions for fourth-degree assault, and a risk of nonappearance due to an active warrant and 18 prior warrants on misdemeanor matters.

"Defendant’s six prior convictions for violation of orders prohibiting contact suggest lesser restrictive conditions are not effective," the documents state.

