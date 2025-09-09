Microsoft to require WA employees be in office 3 days a week

The Brief A Microsoft executive issued a statement Tuesday explaining incoming changes to hybrid schedules. Employees will soon be expected to work in-office three days a week. The company will start the rule change with Redmond workers next year.



Microsoft is changing their hybrid work schedule expectations beginning early next year. Washington employees will be the first in the world to experience the change.

Workers in the Puget Sound region will be required to work in the office three days a week by the end of February 2026. The company will later roll out the expectations to other offices in the United States before fully transitioning workers at their other global offices.

Why are Microsoft employees heading back into the office for more in-person days?

In a statement released on Tuesday, Sept. 9, an executive lays out a couple of reasons for the upcoming changes to hybrid schedules.

First, Microsoft's Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer Amy Coleman says the AI era is making the company move faster than ever, and with that comes changes to how the tech giant hopes to capitalize on said momentum.

What they're saying:

"We’ve looked at how our teams work best, and the data is clear: when people work together in person more often, they thrive — they are more energized, empowered, and they deliver stronger results. As we build the AI products that will define this era, we need the kind of energy and momentum that comes from smart people working side by side, solving challenging problems together," said Amy Coleman.

Dig deeper:

Employees living within 50 miles of a Microsoft office in the Puget Sound area will be expected to work onsite by February 2026 for three days out of the week.

The company has a window for workers to submit exceptions by next Friday, Sept. 19.

Microsoft will soon announce timelines for back-to-work orders at other U.S. locations soon, with more planning for global locations happening next year.

The company has more information at their full statement on the Microsoft blog.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Official Microsoft Blog.

