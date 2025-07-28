WSP issues alert for missing Kent, WA, woman considered at risk

The Brief The WSP has activated an Endangered Missing Person Alert for 35-year-old Ashley Watson of Kent. Authorities say she was last seen leaving a residence on Tuesday, July 22. Watson is considered at risk because she is unable to get home without assistance.



The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public's help in locating a Kent woman who has been missing since last Tuesday.

(Washington State Patrol)

According to the WSP, 35-year-old Ashley Watson was last seen around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 22, leaving a residence off 252nd Place in Kent.

Authorities say it's unknown which direction she was heading, and she is considered at risk because she is unable to return home without assistance.

The WSP's Endangered Missing Person Alert flyer includes a photo of her with blue hair, though her description lists her hair as black.

Watson is 5-foot-7 and weighs 230 pounds. It's unknown what she was last wearing, but authorities say she may appear to have "a stuffed bunny under blouse."

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 and reference case number 25-08110.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Washington State Patrol on behalf of the Kent Police Department.

