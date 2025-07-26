Mother of missing WA child Oakley Carlson to be released from prison

The Brief Oakley Carlson has been missing since 2021. Her mother is about to be released from prison, but not for crimes related to Oakley. Jordan Bowers was imprisoned for identity theft crimes in a plea deal that upset some community members seeking justice. There is a $100,000 reward for information related to the missing girl's case as police continue looking for her or her body.



More than 1,600 days after Oakley Carlson disappeared, her biological mother, Jordan Bowers, is being released from prison on Monday, July 28, with no charges in Oakley's case.

While law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the years-long case, Bowers has been arrested and imprisoned for other crimes. Most recently, she has been serving a 36-month sentence related to identity theft crimes. She struck a last-minute plea deal exactly two years ago.

Additionally, Oakley's father was released from jail early for crimes related to child endangerment of the couple's other children.

Police are reportedly holding off on charging Oakley's parents with crimes related directly to Oakley until they have a stronger case to prosecute for the whole lot of potential crimes committed in her case, including a potential no-body murder charge.

Oakley Carlson's foster mother, Jamie Jo Hiles, continues to advocate for the missing girl as new billboards offer a $100,000 reward for information.

In the years since her disappearance, Washington residents and political leaders alike have sought to reckon with justice.

In 2023, legislators heard emotional testimony on the "Oakley Carlson Act" aimed at protecting children in the future from the same fates as the missing 5-year-old.

Emerging theories range from being sold to fuel a drug and gambling addiction, to dying in a house fire. Police continue to investigate leads.

Former Governor Jay Inslee called for a review of DCYF's handing of the Oakley Carlson case and no wrongdoing was found.

The Source: Information for this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle interviews.

