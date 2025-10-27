Here's what driving conditions look like on WA's mountain passes

The Brief Western Washington saw some recent high-elevation snow over the weekend. Most mountain passes appear to be open, though conditions are snowy. This story covers driving conditions at Snoqualmie, Stevens and White passes.



Western Washington saw some recent high-elevation snow in the Cascades, and conditions could still cause occasional issues for drivers.

Keep reading for the latest updates on Snoqualmie, Stevens and White passes, based on information from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Snoqualmie Pass driving conditions

According to WSDOT, it was snowing over I-90/Snoqualmie Pass at 7 a.m. with snow and slush in places on the roadway.

For both east and westbound travelers, traction tires are advised and oversize vehicles are prohibited.

Visit WSDOT's website for updates.

Snoqualmie Pass webcam

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (WSDOT)

Stevens Pass driving conditions

According to WSDOT, it is currently snowing on Stevens Pass as of 7 a.m. with slush on the roadway.

For both east and westbound travelers, traction tires are advised and oversize vehicles are prohibited.

Visit WSDOT's website for updates.

Stevens Pass webcam

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (WSDOT)

White Pass driving conditions

According to WSDOT, conditions on White Pass are bare and wet with slush in some places. It is snowing lightly, and the forecast suggests it could continue to snow through Monday night.

As of 7 a.m. traction tires are advised and oversize vehicles are prohibited in both directions.

White Pass webcam

Visit WSDOT's website for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Wind, rain causes power outages across Puget Sound region

Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Shoreline, WA

Here’s how much a Walmart Thanksgiving meal will cost this year

Metro stabbing in Seattle leaves 1 person injured

No SNAP benefits to be issued in November, USDA confirms

Fallen tree causes deadly 'mass incident' at Halloween event near Roy, WA

Here are WA’s top ski areas for value this ski season, study says

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.