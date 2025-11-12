Officials in Mountlake Terrace, WA warn senior citizens of ‘contractor scams’

The Brief Mountlake Terrace officials are warning seniors about a contractor scam involving fraudulent roof repair offers, leading to financial losses and unfinished work. Scammers lure victims with free inspections, then escalate costs, with reported losses of up to $90,000; the city is assisting victims in finding legitimate contractors and securing permits. Residents are advised to get multiple bids, verify contractor licenses and insurance, and ensure proper permits are obtained; skepticism and research are key to avoiding scams.



The City of Mountlake Terrace is warning its neighbors about a contractor scam that is targeting senior citizens.

City officials said they are working with the police department to investigate at least two reports of a roof repair scheme.

What they're saying:

"They’re saying things like, ‘Oh, we’d like to inspect the roof for free, or clean your roof for free.’ And then finding some problems that may or may not exist and then going from there. Going from a low-cost or free service to eventually asking for more and more money," said Laura Stevenson, co-compliance officer for the City of Mountlake Terrace.

Similar contractor scams have been reported recently throughout the Seattle metro area. For the cases in Mountlake Terrace, Stevenson said the scammers not only got away with money, but also left the homeowners with gaping holes in their roofs.

"They come in and do shotty work. They don’t finish it, and the money just keeps going up and up and up. And of course, they’re hitting the most vulnerable population," said Stevenson. "One victim, from what I’ve heard, lost $90,000. Another victim lost $20,000 in pursuit of $120,000."

Why you should care:

"If you keep paying money and work isn’t being done, you’ve got to look for those red flags right out of the gate," said Ben Miller, manager of Fischer, a company specializing in plumbing, restoration, HVAC, and electrical.

Fischer, based in Mountlake Terrace, has built its reputation on customer service, according to Miller. He advised community members to always research a contractor’s background and ask questions before making an agreement.

"It does cost more to do things the right way. So, I think my advice to homeowners would be really think twice before you go based on price alone, and just make sure to look up the contractor. Do they have reviews online? If you’ve heard of them before, are they reputable?" said Miller.

Stevenson said the city is in the process of helping the victims secure the correct contractors, permits, and inspections to repair the damage done to their homes by the scammers.

"We also make sure site plans get approved so that something like this can’t get hidden away or patched over or painted over," said Stevenson.

What you can do:

City officials said a few simple steps can help protect other neighbors from similar contractor scams. Those steps include:

Get at least three bids before making your final decision on a contractor. These should be written proposals on the company’s letterhead, signed by a leader in the organization. Ideally, the bids are itemized. If there are change orders, this could help you negotiate the changes.

Confirm that your potential contractor has an active license with Labor & Industries before signing a contract here: secure.lni.wa.gov/verify . Also, check that your contractor is bonded/insured. They should provide you with proof in the form of an active certificate.

You or your contractor must get the correct permit before work begins. A printed permit should be onsite at all times until the work is approved and finalized.

"And if there’s ever any question about whether or not this is legitimate or not, have somebody else take a look at it, somebody that you trust, and say does this pass the sniff test? Does this look right to you?" said Stevenson. "Because sometimes it takes as little as a Google search to find, ‘Oh this is a scam, and it’s common.’"

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA baby hospitalized with botulism, leading to baby formula recall

Lenny Wilkens, legendary Seattle SuperSonics player and coach, dies at 88

Seattle to update street parking rates again — see what’s going up

Rad Power Bikes faces permanent closure at Seattle site

Seattle's SODO housing ordinance blocked after Port of Seattle wins lawsuit

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.