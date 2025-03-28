Magnitude 7.7 earthquake rocks Myanmar and Thailand, kills more than 150 people

The Brief A powerful earthquake has rocked Myanmar and neighboring Thailand, killing at least 150 people, mostly in Myanmar, where a bridge and a dam collapsed. Seven people in Bangkok died and dozens wer buried when a high-rise building under construction collapsed. Photos and video from two hard-hit cities in Myanmar showed many collapsed buildings and other destruction, raising fears that many more were killed or injured.



A powerful earthquake rocked Myanmar and neighboring Thailand on Friday, destroying buildings, a bridge and a dam.

At least 144 people were killed in Myanmar, where photos and video from two hard-hit cities showed extensive damage. At least eight died in the Thai capital, where a high-rise under construction collapsed.

The 7.7 magnitude quake, with an epicenter near Mandalay, Myanmar ‘s second largest city, struck at midday and was followed by a strong 6.4 magnitude aftershock.

The full extent of death, injury and destruction was not immediately clear.

Rescue teams operate at a construction site where a building collapsed in Bangkok on March 28, 2025, following an earthquake. A powerful earthquake killed more than 20 people across Myanmar and Thailand on March 28, toppling buildings and bridges

The head of Myanmar’s military government said in the televised speech on Friday evening that at least 144 people were killed, and 730 others were injured.

"The death toll and injuries are expected to rise," Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said.

Francisco Garcia, who was about an hour and a half away from Bangkok, was on Good Day Seattle on Friday and spoke about what he witnessed during the earthquake.

"We were sitting in one of our meeting rooms, and we started feeling some movement. And kid you not, it felt like a minute and a half," Garcia said. "We just felt the room swaying. And it was a pretty scary experience. But fortunately, no major issues happened there."

Garcia told Good Day Seattle that the area he was at didn't feel any aftershocks.

While the area where the quake struck is prone to earthquakes, they are usually not so big, and it is rare for them to be felt in the Thai capital, which sits on a river delta and is at moderate risk for quakes.

In Bangkok, at least three people were killed in the building collapse and 90 were missing, according to Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.



This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Associated Press and FOX 13 Seattle.

