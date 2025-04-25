3 dead in Newcastle, WA shooting

The Brief Deputies are investigating a shooting in Newcastle on Thursday night. It's not known what led up to the shooting or if there were any injuries.



The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left three people dead on Thursday night in Newcastle.

The shooting happened on 129th Place Southeast and Southeast 75th Street.

Deputies responded to the location after a 911 call.

What we don't know:

It's not known what led up to the shooting.

The King County Medical Examiner will determine the identities and cause of death of the people who were killed.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story is from the King County Sheriff's Office.

