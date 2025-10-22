Nitro Circus ‘Off the Rails’ Tour coming to Everett, WA

The Brief The 2025 Nitro Circus Off the Rails Tour will stop at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. The show will feature athletes in freestyle motocross, BMX, skateboarding, scooter and other action sports.



The 2025 Nitro Circus Off the Rails Tour is bringing top-tier athletes and jaw-dropping stunts to Everett this winter.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ (Nitro Circus)

Co-founded by action sports icon Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus features athletes and daredevils in freestyle motocross, BMX, skateboarding, scooter and other action sports.

What they're saying:

"With a live DJ, interactive fan moments, and nonstop energy, this show will have fans of all ages on their feet and immersed in the action," Nitro Circus wrote in a press release.

Keep reading for more information on the tour and how to get tickets.

When is Nitro Circus coming to Washington?

The 2025 Nitro Circus Off the Rails Tour stops at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.

There's also another show happening in eastern Washington at the Spokane Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13.

Who is performing in the 2025 Nitro Circus Tour?

Nitro Circus features a roster of some of the most fearless athletes in the world, including Ryan "R Willy" Williams, Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham, Adam Jones and Andy Buckworth.

Ryan "R Willy" Williams

Leading the charge in the 2025 Off the Rails Tour is Australian action sports innovator Ryan "R Willy" Williams. He holds more than 100 world's-first records in BMX and scooter and has earned over 900 million views on YouTube.

Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham

One of Nitro Circus' most notable athletes, Aaron Fotheringham of Las Vegas, is a pioneer in WCMX (Wheelchair Motocross) who landed the world's first wheelchair backflip.

Adam Jones

Adam Jones is a freestyle motocross legend with more than two decades of experience and several X Games medals.

Andy Buckworth

BMX icon Andy Buckworth is the first person in the world to land a double front flip no-hander. Nitro Circus organizers say he is a constant podium threat in any competition.

Where can I purchase tickets to Nitro Circus in Everett, WA?

Tickets for the 2025 Nitro Circus Off the Rails Tour at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett are available now on the Nitro Circus website.

How much are tickets to Nitro Circus at Angel of the Winds Arena?

Tickets start at $40 and range up to $142, depending on seating options. For fans who want to get as close as possible to the action, the Nitro Super Fan Experience for ages 21 and older offers ground-level access at the center of the arena – a prime spot to watch athletes soar between ramps and landing zones. These premium tickets cost $299 each.

The Source: Information in this article came from a press release from Nitro Circus, its website and Ticketmaster.

