Northern lights visible in WA, possible in OR this week

Washington got a glimpse of the northern lights Tuesday night, and the Pacific Northwest has more opportunities to see the sky spectacle this week.

What we know:

The sun recently emitted several powerful solar flares, resulting in Aurora Borealis, otherwise known as the northern lights. The collage of colors in the night sky is caused by coronal mass ejections, which can typically be observed in northern Canada.

However, the sun's activity this week is expected to bring the northern lights as far as Alabama or northern California, with Washington and Oregon likely to see the light show.

People living in the northern part of the United States could see some stellar auroras on Nov. 11, Nov. 12 and Nov. 13, according to the NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Seattle captured a photo of the northern lights over Lake Washington after a break in cloud cover.

Dan Dron near Kachess Lake also sent FOX 13 some photos of the phenomenon:

Another powerful display could happen on Wednesday, though it's dependent upon the orientation of Earth’s magnetic field.

The best times to see northern lights in the US

Dig deeper:

The NOAA said the best times to potentially see northern lights from the U.S. are:

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. - 10 p.m. PT

A geomagnetic storm watch was issued by the NOAA on Tuesday, with predicted storm categories reaching strong and severe.

Nov 12: G4 (severe) category storm

Nov. 13: G3 (strong) category storm

Nov. 14: G1 (minor) category storm

What you can do:

Tips on seeing northern lights:

Try to find an unobscured view and look toward the northern horizon.

It must be dark outside, so if you can, go somewhere that has as little light pollution as possible.

The best time to see auroras is within an hour or two of midnight, according to the NOAA.

Check the weather forecast because clouds can cover up the spectacle entirely.

Taking a picture with a smartphone camera may also reveal hints of the aurora that aren’t visible to the naked eye.

