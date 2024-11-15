Person shot in the head in Mason County, WA, deputies investigate

Deputies are investigating after someone was shot in the head in Mason County Friday morning.

According to the Mason County Sherrif’s Office (MCSO), at around 2:30 a.m., deputies began investigating a shooting in Belfair, Washington that involved a victim getting struck in the head.

Photo: Mason County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say further investigation revealed the incident happened in the parking lot of the Belfair QFC near the corner of NE Old Belfair Hwy and SR-300.

The MCSO says the suspect and the victim are known to each other, though the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

Information about the condition of the victim who was struck in the head by gunfire is limited at this time.

This is an active investigation, and further details will be released as they become available.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Lacey parents charged in possible attempted honor killing of daughter

Bird flu kills rare goose at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo

Here's when ski resorts in western WA are planning to open

Over 1,500 salmon counted in 1 day at Seattle’s Carkeek Park

Bellevue officer who fell onto I-5 during VP visit sues state

Seattle home sales skyrocket, median home price soars to $740K

How to watch UW Huskies vs. UCLA

Police investigating at least 3 deadly crashes overnight in western WA

Tacoma Humane temporarily waives adoption fees as shelter is 'beyond full'

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.