Pierce County, WA deputies involved in shooting with domestic violence suspect

The Brief One person was shot in an incident with law enforcement in Puyallup on Sunday. The man survived and was transported to the hospital. Deputies report they were working to protect a family involved in a domestic violence incident.



Deputies in Pierce County were involved in a shooting during a response to calls about domestic violence in Puyallup on Sunday afternoon. A male suspect has been hospitalized for gunshot wounds.

Timeline:

Just after 12 p.m. on Oct. 12, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office received calls of a situation involving domestic violence in the area of 106th Avenue Court in Puyallup.

Initial reports included witnesses saying the man involved was armed with a weapon, according to Carly Cappetto, public information officer with PCSO.

The suspect survived the shooting and is recovering in the hospital as of 1 p.m. on Sunday and is under police custody, according to PCSO. No injuries were reported by the deputies responding to the call.

What they're saying:

"Nobody has died, and that is a very positive thing right now – and that we were able to keep the family safe that was involved in this domestic violence incident," Cappetto said in an interview with FOX 13's Shirah Matsuzawa.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating the incident. Officer-involved shootings with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office are not investigated internally.

